Season 2 of 'Behind the Story with the Paley Center' Returning to SundanceTV This Fall

SundanceTV has ordered a second season of nonfiction series Behind the Story with the Paley Center.

The six-episode season, returning this fall, will feature conversations with the stars, writers and producers of half a dozen hit TV shows. The six shows to be highlighted in season 2 are The Good Wife, Sandal, Girls, Modern Family, Jane the Virgin and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

“The Paley Center for Media has done such a wonderful job bringing the best in television in for insightful and compelling discussions about the medium we all love,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV. “We’re thrilled to be in partnership with them, and look forward to bringing SundanceTV viewers some great conversations about some of our favorite series.”

Behind the Story with the Paley Center is comprised of footage from the 2014 and 2015 PaleyFest festivals put on by the Paley Center for Media.

“We are thrilled for season two of Behind the Story with the Paley Center with SundanceTV, bringing more exceptional behind-the-scenes conversations with today’s top stars into homes across the country,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media.