Season 15 of ‘Top Chef’ on Bravo Dec. 7

Season 15 of Top Chef gets cooking on Bravo Dec. 7, as the chefs battle it out in Colorado. Fifteen chefs vie for top prize, competing in Denver, Boulder, Telluride and Aspen, and offering a close-up of each city and its culinary scene.



From deconstructing the Denver Omelet and preparing Rocky Mountain Oysters to tailgating with the Broncos, the level of competition for these 15 talented chefs is going to be, according to Bravo, “a mile high.”



A range of Colorado chefs will lend their expertise.



Padma Lakshmi hosts season 15, and judges include Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons and Graham Elliot.



Season 14 winner Brooke Williamson returns to surprise the “cheftestants” with a tasty breakfast.



Top Chef is produced by Magical Elves, with Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Doneen Arquines and Tara Siener the executive producers.