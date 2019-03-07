Season 15 of ‘Deadliest Catch’ on Discovery April 9

The 15th season of Deadliest Catch turns up on Discovery April 9. The action takes place in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, which Discovery calls “a maverick town” with some changes afoot. “A new boat blows into town, rumored to know where over a quarter-billion dollars worth of king crabs are located. The rest of the fleet is left on the outside willing to do anything to get in on the score. Complicating matters, massive winter weather comes up and never really goes back down.”

Steve “Harley” Davidson captains 148-foot-long Southern Wind. The boat is the second-largest in the fleet behind Captain Keith Colburn’s The Wizard. Colburn is not fond of Davidson.

The weather is colder than it’s been in years, said Discovery, and parts of the Bering Sea are freezing. Other boats in on the action are Captain Sig’s Northwestern, Jake Anderson’s Saga, Captain Wild Bill’s F/V Summer Bay, Sean Dwyer’s Brenna A, and the Cornelia Marie, captained by Josh Harris and Casey McManus.

Deadliest Catch is produced for Discovery Channel by Original Productions, a FremantleMedia company. For Original Productions, executive producers are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, R. Decker Watson, Jr., Arom Starr-Paul and Thom Beers, with Geoff Miller co-executive producing. For Discovery Channel, executive producers are Joseph Boyle and Bill Howard.