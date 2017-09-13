Season 10 of ‘Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown’ Starts Oct. 1

Season 10 of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown starts up on CNN Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. There are eight episodes in season ten. The premiere sees host Bourdain venture to Singapore.



Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown follows renowned chef and best-selling author Bourdain as he travels the globe to uncover diverse foods and culture.



The season also features tours of the French Alps, Puerto Rico, Lagos, Nigeria, Seattle, Sri Lanka, Pittsburgh and southern Italy.



Leading in to the season premiere, at 8 p.m. Oct. 1, is Prime Cuts: Through the Seasons, in which executive producer Chris Collins asks Bourdain to reflect upon the 10 seasons of Parts Unknown.



The show is produced by Zero Point Zero Production with executive producers Bourdain, Collins, Lydia Tenaglia and Sandra Zweig.

