Sean Spicer to Sit With Kimmel September 13

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, on ABC Sept. 13. It will be Spicer’s first interview since leaving his post at the White House July 21.



The former Republican National Committee communications director, Spicer was named White House press secretary in December. He had a contentious relationship with the press during much of his run under President Donald Trump.



His press briefings even sparked an impersonation from Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live, with McCarthy’s scowling Spicer barking at reporters, and at various points ramming them with her podium and drenching them with a Super Soaker.



