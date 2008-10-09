Sean Hannity Reups With Fox News

Sean Hannity (left) has signed a new deal with Fox News that will keep him at the network through 2012.

The new deal comes on the heels of a lucrative $20 million pact to continue his radio show, which is syndicated in 500 markets.

Hannity co hosts FNC's top-rated Hannity & Colmes and the Sunday show Hannity's America.

Hannity & Colmes, which has Allan Colmes offering the liberal counterpoint to Hannity's conservativism, has been No. 1 in its 9 p.m. time-slot for 58 consecutive weeks.

The show had some of its best ratings for the year when Hannity sat down with Republican vice presidential hopeful Sarah Palin. The first part of that interview was watched by nearly 5 million viewers.

In making the announcement, Bill Shine, senior vice president of programming for Fox News Channel, called Hannity "one of the most prominent conservative minds in the American political landscape" adding, "Sean consistently advances the news of the day with insightful and provocative commentary. We are delighted that he will remain a marquee name at FOX News for several years to come.”