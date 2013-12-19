Sean Combs' Revolt and Clear Channel to Partner on 2014 Programming

New York's Power 105's radio show "The Breakfast Club" will be televised live on Revolt TV beginning in March 2014, announced Revolt and Clear Channel Media and Entertainment on Thursday.

Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy host "The Breakfast Club," which features interviews with celebrities and hip-hop artists, entertainment news and music mixes. The nationally syndicated show will air live on Revolt TV Monday through Friday.

"Starting our day with 'The Breakfast Club' brings three more hours of live daily programming to Revolt's already expansive real time coverage of music, music news and culture each day," said Andy Schuon, president and cofounder of Revolt.

John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for Clear Channel, echoed Schuon's statement.

"Taking this award-winning Power 105 morning show and extending its reach to television reinforces Clear Channel's position as a preeminent multiplatform entertainment company," he said. "We are a company that creates incredible, original content every day and we are excited to partner on this with a true visionary like Sean Combs."

Revolt TV, the brainchild of Sean "Diddy" Combs, launched on Oct. 21 in roughly 25 million households.

"We are proud of this new partnership with Clear Channel; adding radio as a medium to the Revolt arsenal will help push the traditional boundaries of music on television and expand our reach even further with millions of new listeners and viewers, which is incredible for a fledgling network," said Revolt CEO Keith Clinkscales.