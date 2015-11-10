Sealey Named NBC Senior VP, Alternative Programming

George Sealey has been promoted to senior VP, alternative programming and development at NBC. Series that fall under Sealey’s direct purview include The Celebrity Apprentice, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and The Biggest Loser.

“George has both a great appreciation for what viewers want to see and a terrific skill set in producing compelling television,” said Meredith Ahr, executive VP, alternative programming, NBC Entertainment. “His dedication and leadership make every show he’s associated with better. His ability to be creative, collaborative and forward thinking makes him a key member of our team as we evolve the genre forward.”

Sealey was a freelance producer before arriving at NBC as a VP in 2012.