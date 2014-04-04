SCTE Taps Lindsay Johnston To Head Up Ops

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers has hired industry vet Lindsay Johnston to the post of senior VP of operations, a role that was last filled by Cathy Oakes, the long-time SCTE executive who died last November.

In her new role, Johnston will head up SCTE objectives across a range of functions, including human resources, legal, information systems, membership, chapters and facilities management. She will report to SCTE president and CEO Mark Dzuban.

Johnston joins SCTE from Comcast, where she last served as senior VP, human resources for Comcast programming properties, and was responsible for architecting the post-merger transition of the operator’s programming properties employees to NBCUniversal, which Comcast acquired in 2011. Before that, she served as division senior VP, human resources for Comcast Cable’s eastern division.

