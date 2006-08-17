Scrubs Stars Tee Up for Golf

While fans of NBC’s critically acclaimed Scrubs will have to wait once again for the veteran comedy to find a spot in the NBC lineup, the Golf Channel is giving them a chance to see the show’s cast hit the links later this month.

Five of the show’s stars will take part in the The Big Break All Star Challenge, a one-hour special airing Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The show will feature actors Ken Jenkins (Doctor Kelso), Robert Maschio (The Todd), Neil Flynn (Janitor), Judy Reyes (Nurse Carla) and Johnny Kastl (Doug) participating in a golf event to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The network’s Stephanie Sparks will serve as host.

The event features the actors taking part in golf challenges, including breaking glass with golf balls and a long-drive competition, competitions that are a regular part of the network’s Big Break reality series, which launches its sixth season September 26.