'Scrubs' To Return Dec. 1

ABC's revamped "Scrubs" will return to the network airwaves Dec. 1.

Show, which will undergo an overhaul this year as the focus shifts to a med school setting, will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting that night.

For its launch, "Scrubs" will also air a second original episode that night, at 9:30 p.m. Sophomore laffer "Better Off Ted" returns the following week, Dec. 8, at 9:30 p.m.

On Dec. 1, "Scrubs" 2.0 will bow behind the animated holiday special "Prep & Landing," which will air at 8:30 that night.

"Prep & Landing," which coincidentally features the voice of "Scrubs" vet Sarah Chalke, is the first-ever ABC special from Walt Disney Animation.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com