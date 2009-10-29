'Scrubs' To Return Dec. 1
ABC's revamped "Scrubs" will return to the network airwaves Dec. 1.
Show, which will undergo an overhaul this year as the focus shifts to a med school setting, will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting that night.
For its launch, "Scrubs" will also air a second original episode that night, at 9:30 p.m. Sophomore laffer "Better Off Ted" returns the following week, Dec. 8, at 9:30 p.m.
On Dec. 1, "Scrubs" 2.0 will bow behind the animated holiday special "Prep & Landing," which will air at 8:30 that night.
"Prep & Landing," which coincidentally features the voice of "Scrubs" vet Sarah Chalke, is the first-ever ABC special from Walt Disney Animation.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.