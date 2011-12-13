Scripps Ups Jim Samples to President, International

Scripps Networks Interactive announced the promotion of two executives in its international division Tuesday, upping Jim Samples, president of HGTV, to president, international, and Bob Baskerville to chief operating officer, international. The move puts Kathleen Finch, current general manager of HGTV, in charge of the network.

As president, Samples will have strategic oversight of the company's international programming portfolio, reporting to Joseph G. NeCastro, chief financial and administrative officer.

Samples succeeds Greg Moyer, who played a key role in the

development of SNI's international growth strategy. Moyer will continue to

serve as a consultant to Scripps' International group.

Baskerville, previously general manager, will now oversee

all day-to-day operations of the international business.

Scripps Networks Interactive has strengthened its

international efforts to launch Food Network in the European, Middle Eastern and

African markets, and is currently preparing to launch Food Network in India to

bring the channel to five countries in Asia within one year.