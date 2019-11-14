Scripps to Add Local News to Station in Miami Market

The E.W. Scripps Co. said it will launch a local news operation at WSFL-TV, in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market.

The station, which had been owned by Tribune Media, will continue as a CW affiliate. Local newscasts are expected to go on the air in the spring.

Scripps owns stations in Tampa, West Palm Beach, Tallahassee and Fort Myers, which means it covers 67% of Florida, expected to be a key battleground state during the 2020 Presidential election, which means there will be a lot of political news and campaign ad spending.

“Our commitment to launch news in Miami expands Scripps’ already impressive commitment as the largest news organization in Florida,” said Brian Lawlor, Scripps’ president of Local Media. “Florida is a state we know well and we pride ourselves on the stories we tell daily that define the issues, lifestyle and people of Florida. Expanding into the Miami and Fort Lauderdale communities allows Scripps to elevate the public discourse around this region’s most important social, economic and community issues. Heading into 2020, we felt it was important to add another local source to serve as the voice of record for the South Florida community.”

The company said it will be naming a management team for the station in the coming months.