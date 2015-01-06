Scripps Taps Siegel for Director of News Strategy

Scripps has named Bill Siegel, WWL New Orleans executive news director, its director of news strategy, starting Jan. 14. With Scripps working to close on its merger with Journal Communications, the group is adding news leadership to help guide the expanded group.

“I had the privilege of working with Bill at KMOV in St. Louis in 2007 when he was an executive producer,” said Sean McLaughlin, VP of news for the Scripps TV division. “He possesses a great sense of what drives local news viewing. Most recently as news director at WWL, Bill was able to modernize and motivate a powerhouse station. Under Bill's leadership, WWL has returned to market dominance. He's built a modern day, multi-platform newsroom that focuses on quality enterprise journalism.”

Prior to his arrival at WWL in 2011, Siegel was assistant news director at WISN Milwaukee. In addition to his experiences at KMOV, he worked as producer and executive producer at KENS San Antonio. He started his career at KESQ Palm Springs.

Last July, Scripps announced a deal with Journal Communications to merge its 21 television stations with Journal’s 13 television stations and 34 radio stations. It is expected to close in the first half of the year.