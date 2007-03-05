Scripps Strikes First Video Deal With Rural Telcos

Scripps Networks has struck its first carriage deal with rural telco video operators.

The deal with the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC) covers networks including HGTV, Food Network, DIY, Fine Living, Great American Country, HGTV HD and Food Network HD.

The smaller telcos--NRTC membership tops 1,400--have partnered with satellite company SES Americom to create the Internet protocol-based IP Prime video services similar to local cable systems and in competition to the larger-scale U-Verse system being rolled out by AT&T.

Scripps

last week announced a similar deal with U-Verse

, and is said to be in negotiations with yet another deal with Verizon's FiOS video service.