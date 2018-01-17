Scripps Stations Launch Political Campaign Ad Analysis Service

E.W. Scripps Co. introduced MarketPredict, a data analysis service that offers live predictive modeling to help political campaign and agencies deliver smart media campaign and convert voters.

Built by veteran political data scientists and sales strategists, MarketPredict analyzes data sets and offers clients five points of differentiation over competitive systems.

Scripps said MarketPredict can:

Forecastscampaigns’ voter conversion, not just its reach, by modeling the factors that can influence a voter.

Update data in real time to deliver insights into how voters might react to major news events like a hurricane or a national security event.

Provide omnichannel recommendations across paid, earned and owned media including television, digital, social media and campaign events.

Integrate campaign data sets and pairs these with the proprietary MarketPredict system to develop a smarter campaign.

Deliver data that is easy to understand and simple to put to work. The MarketPredict team helps clients translate the data from live models to create an actionable plan.

Related: Twitter to Disclose Political Ad Info



“MarketPredict monitors the latest voter opinions and word of mouth to help campaigns and agencies understand what voters really care about,” said Eisha Armstrong, managing director for MarketPredict. “After running successful internal pilots of the service in the 2016 elections and again in the Virginia gubernatorial race in 2017, we have seen demand for the product on a broader scale from campaigns looking to use data more strategically to win voters.”