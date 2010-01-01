Scripps Pulls HGTV, Food Network From Cablevision's Menu

While the battle between Fox Broadcasting and Time Warner Cable

appeared to wage on as the new decade rang in, Scripps Networks

Interactive said it has pulled its popular Food Network and HGTV

channels from more than 3 million Cablevision Systems subscribers in

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

In a statement issued at 12:01

a.m. on Jan. 1, Scripps said the channels "went off the air on

Cablevision systems in New York City, Long Island and the Tri-State

Region at midnight New Year's Eve after the cable operator failed to

negotiate acceptable rates for the programming distribution rights."

On

Cablevision Systems in New Jersey, the MSO is running this message on

both HGTV and Food: "We wanted to keep bringing you these channels. We

apologize for the inconvenience. For more visit

www.cablevision.com/scripps. Why? Cablevision has tried to reach a fair

agreement."

A similar message was running on Cablevision's system reaching Westchester County, New York.

Scripps

has been reportedly seeking significant increases in carriage fees for

Food, which according to SNL Kagan was receiving on average about 9

cents per subscriber per month. The higher rated HGTV was receiving

about 12 cents per month, according to SNL Kagan. At the UBS Global

Media and Communications conference last month, Scripps Networks

chairman and CEO Ken Lowe had said the programmer would seek substantial increases for Food Network.

