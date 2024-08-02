Scripps Promotes John Cook to GM of KTNV Las Vegas
Was senior director of sales for WXYZ-WMYD Detroit
E.W. Scripps said it promoted John Cook to senior VP and general manager of KTNV, its ABC affiliate in Las Vegas, effective September 3.
Cook has been senior director of sales for Scripps stations WXYZ-WMYD Detroit since January 2021.
He replaces Jeff Kiernan, who was promoted to VP of local news at Scripps in May.
“John is an experienced local media executive who has hit the ground running at Scripps, leading change in our stations amidst a constantly shifting media landscape,” said Anita Helt, regional VP and general manager at Scripps. “During his time with our Detroit stations, he has helped deliver impactful results against revenue objectives and has worked closely with all departments.”
Before Scripps Cook was with Graham Media’s WDIV Detroit.
“I look forward to joining the team of professionals at KTNV and to diving into the vibrant Las Vegas community that ABC 13 serves,” Cook said. “It’s a true honor to have the opportunity to lead this talented team. Together, we will continue to deliver critical community journalism and high-quality sports entertainment through our Scripps Sports partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.