Scripps Names Jeff Kiernan GM of KTNV in Las Vegas

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Jeff Kiernan VP and general manager of KTNV in Las Vegas, effective July 25.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, KTNV GM Chris Way and news director Nancy Bauer in May were told they no longer worked at the station by Scripps VP of operations Ed Fernandez, who stepped in as interim GM. The paper said there was other turnover at the station that included the departures of an assistant news director, creative services director, executive producer and morning anchor.

Scripps declined to comment on personnel matters.

Kiernan has been senior director of news at Scripps’ stations in Detroit, WXYZ-TV and WMYD-TV, since January 2021.

“Jeff is a veteran journalist dedicated to serving the community with enterprise, objective journalism,” said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. “With his experience leading large newsrooms, Jeff knows how to connect with the community on the issues that matter and build brands that will benefit our advertisers. His career path across multiple Scripps stations is a great example of the culture of employee growth and development we are cultivating at Scripps. We’re proud to have him step into this new role.”

Before being in Detroit, Kiernan was senior director of local content at Scripps’ WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee. Earlier, he was news director at CBS stations WBBM-TV, Chicago, WBZ-TV, Boston and WCCO-TV, Minneapolis.

“I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish in Detroit, and I know the team there will continue to improve the lives of those it serves through its high-caliber reporting," said Kiernan. “I look forward to continuing my Scripps journey in Las Vegas, and I am thankful to be given the opportunity to lead the great team at KTNV.” ■