Boston’s WBZ-TV, TV38 Name News Director
By B&C Staff
Jeff Kiernan was named news director of CBS Television Stations’ WBZ-TV and TV38 in Boston.
Kiernan held the same title at CBS owned-and-operated station WCCO-TV Minneapolis for four years.
He will start at the Boston stations Monday, Sept. 24, reporting to president and general manager Ed Piette, who also came over from WCCO-TV last July.
