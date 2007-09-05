Trending

Boston’s WBZ-TV, TV38 Name News Director

By

Jeff Kiernan was named news director of CBS Television Stations’ WBZ-TV and TV38 in Boston.

Kiernan held the same title at CBS owned-and-operated station WCCO-TV Minneapolis for four years.

He will start at the Boston stations Monday, Sept. 24, reporting to president and general manager Ed Piette, who also came over from WCCO-TV last July.