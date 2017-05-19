Scripps Networks Taps Lois Nix as Ad Sales CFO

Scripps Networks Interactive has named Lois Nix as senior VP and chief financial officer for its advertising sales division. She succeeds Amy Listerman in the role after Listerman left to join Fox News Channel.



Nix serves as the primary financial adviser to the company’s ad sales organization, responsible for finance, accounting, budgeting, analysis and business planning functions within the group, Scripps said. Nix is based in New York and reports to chief revenue officer Steve Gigliotti, with additional reporting duties to Lori Hickok, Scripps Networks’ chief financial officer.



“Lois has experience leading change initiatives, developing go-to-market strategies, and providing data-focused insights that will help us continue to execute on our vision to move beyond a traditional media company to a comprehensive lifestyle content business,” Gigliotti said. “I’m confident she’s a perfect fit for our successful and dynamic sales team.”



