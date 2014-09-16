Scripps Networks Signs Digital Deal With Dish

Dish Network and Scripps Networks Interactive said they reached a new multi-year distribution agreement that includes adding all of Scripps’ cable channels to the new streaming service Dish plans to launch.

Scripps Networks is the latest programmer to agree to put its programming on an over-the-top service, which is designed to reach customers, particularly young ones, who are getting their video content via broadband rather than buying a traditional cable or satellite subscription.

The new services are expected to be cheaper than traditional cable service but early deals that Dish has made with the Walt Disney Co., A+E Networks and now Scripps Networks include all of their channels, including ESPN, making it hard to see how programming costs will be reduced.

Sony , which is also launching an Internet based programming service, has signed a distribution deal with Viacom that includes all of Viacom’s 22 cable networks.

The deal between Dish and Scripps Networks would allow subscribers of the new services access to live streaming of linear channels including Food Network and HGTV, plus on-demand access to shows.

The agreement also broadens satellite distribution of Scripps’ DIY Network and Cooking Channel by adding them to Dish’s America’s Top 200 programming package.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Dish is delighted to add Scripps Networks’ award-winning lifestyle content to our growing library of sports, family, educational and entertainment options that will create a redefined video experience for a new type of consumer,” Joseph Clayton, Dish president and CEO, said in a statement. “This wide-ranging agreement gives Dish customers dynamic access to Scripps Networks programming today and tomorrow.”

The renewal also expands the authenticated Scripps Networks programming available to Dish customers at home or on-the-go via Internet-connected devices – televisions, computers, smart phones, tablets, gaming consoles and other devices. Dish customers will be able to use the DISH Anywhere™ app and Scripps Networks’ web properties and apps to view live, Video-on-Demand and full-season content.

"This agreement demonstrates the consistent strength and popularity of our portfolio of brands, and enables even more people to enjoy DIY Network and Cooking Channel in addition to our existing offering on Dish,” said Ken Lowe, Scripps Networks Interactive’s chairman, president and CEO. “We are committed to making our lifestyle content available to consumers wherever and whenever they want it. This first-of-its-kind OTT deal for Scripps Networks Interactive enables us to reach even more people through Dish’s innovative services.”