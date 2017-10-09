Scripps Networks Making New Shows for Facebook

Scripps Networks Interactive said it will develop lifestyle shows for Facebook’s Watch platform and its Spotlight section.

The shows will be created by Scripps Lifestyle Studios. Some will be based on programs on Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel. Other will be created exclusively for Facebook.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Traditional TV companies have been creating content for digital platforms including Snapchat, YouTube and Twitter. Facebook has been looking to increase its presence in premium video and the premium video advertising market.



“This partnership with Facebook is a great complement to our efforts to engage passionate fans with compelling, premium content on every platform,” said Henry Ahn, President of Content Distribution and Marketing for Scripps Networks Interactive.



“Our digital strategy to reach younger audiences with original inspirational and aspirational content is a perfect fit for Facebook’s new video-focused platform,” added Vikki Neil, general manager of Scrips Lifestyle Studios.



Scripps shows for Watch include:

From Food Network, Sweet Side of Life features Raiza Costa, who bakes up creative (and sometimes quirky) desserts that mimic the beauty in the world or just make everyday life a little sweeter.

Food Network Finds, also by Food Network, has the simplest of missions: finding great food, one day at a time.

Easy, Medium, Boss by Spoon University (which was acquired by Scripps Networks in the spring), showcases one ingredient used in three different recipes – easy, medium and boss!

From Scripps Lifestyle Studios’ newest digital brand, Genius Kitchen, GK Now is a new weekly show stuffed with food news, pop culture, famous faces, cooking demos and the latest trends.

From HGTV, Grown Up Goals features popular influencers Mr. Kate and Joey, showing the basics of adulting, from partying without a keg to decorating a guest bedroom.

The Real by Travel Channel joins journalist, traveler and adventurer Kinga Philipps as she sets out to discover the real story behind some favorite vacation destinations.

Travel Channel’s Big City, Little Budget joins travel pro Oneika Raymond as she shows how to live large for very little in the most expensive cities in the United States.

Shows designed for Spotlight, created exclusively for Facebook, include: