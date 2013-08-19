Scripps Networks Interactive Ups Bob Baskerville

Bob Baskerville has been promoted to CIO of Scripps Networks Interactive, the company announced on Monday.

Baskerville, who has been with Scripps nearly 20 years and was one of the original team members to launch HGTV, will take over for current CIO Ron Johnson after he retires at the end of the year.

In his new role, Baskerville will report to executive VP and CTO Mark Hale and will oversee all of the company's information technology operations. He most recently served as the company's COO for international business.

"Harnessing the potential and opportunity presented by the complex and rapidly-evolving world of technology is paramount to our continued success," Hale said. "When we look at where the world of information technology and role of chief information officer are heading, we hit all the marks with Bob – a transformative leader who is intimately familiar with our business, builds and expands relationships, and takes the right risks. He will marry our overall business needs with the right technology services and solutions to support them."

Scripps Networks' portfolio includes HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.