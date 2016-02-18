Scripps Networks Boosts Quarterly Stock Dividend

Scripps Networks Interactive said its board voted to increase the dividend on the company's shares to 25 cents a share from 23 cents a share.

The company will announce its fourth quarter earnings next week.

Media companies have been increasing returns to shareholders by increasing dividend payouts and buying back shares. In general, media stocks have been moving lower later over concerns about cord cutting and a declining number of pay-TV subscribers.

The new Scripps Networks dividend is payable March 10 to shareholders of record on Feb. 29.