Scripps Names Lynn Sadofsky to Program Development Post

Lynn Sadofsky, vice president of production and development at National Geographic, has joined Scripps Networks Interactive in a similar post.

At Scripps, Sadofsky will be vice president of programming and development for Food Network, Cooking Channel and Travel Channel, reporting to senior VP Courtney White. She will be based in New York.

Her past programming credits includeWicked Tuna,Brain Games, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,Food Detectives andSaturday Night Live.

“As a respected and skilled leader in the industry, Lynn’s impressive career has spanned both the production and network side of the business,” White said of the new hire. “I had the privilege of working alongside Lynn a few years ago and I was invigorated every day by her dedicated work ethic, attention to creative detail, strong management of talent and team, and her collaborative nature.”