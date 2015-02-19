Scripps Names Gigliotti Chief Revenue Officer

Scripps Networks Interactive promoted ad sales chief Steve Gigliotti to chief revenue officer.

Gigliotti had been president of national ad sales and marketing. In his newly created post, he will be responsible for both ad revenue and content distribution.

The company said the move will help the business take a coordinated approach and maximize growth in a changing media landscape.

“The business model for video-based content companies used to be very clearly defined, but as consumer options have multiplied, so have the number of business models,” said Scripps Networks president Burton Jablin, to whom Gigliotti reports. “As a result, businesses have to take a much more coordinated approach to revenue generation if they are to take full advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Burton added that Gigliotti “has a track record of unbroken success both at Scripps Networks Interactive, and in the wider television industry before that. His leadership skills and his analytical approach to strategy will enable us to best utilize the tremendous resources of our ad sales and distribution teams, to deliver even greater focus on maximizing revenues across all new and existing revenue streams.”

Gigliotti began his career in radio in Philadelphia. He joined CBS in radio before moving to television sales and running KCBS-TV, Los Angeles. He joined the E.W. Scripps Co. in 1996 as general manager of WMAR-TV, Baltimore, and was named senior VP of ad sales for Scripps Networks in 2000.