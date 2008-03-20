Scripps Names General Counsel

Cincinnati attorney William Appleton will become general counsel and senior vice president at E.W. Scripps when the company splits later this year.

Appleton has represented Scripps for 30 years, both in private practice and as a partner with Baker Hostetler. He will join May 1 to assist in Scripps’ splitting into two public companies.

Appleton succeeds Anatolio B. Cruz III, who becomes chief legal officer and an executive vice president at Scripps Networks Interactive.

"Bill Appleton has an impressive legal mind and deep experience in the challenges and opportunities facing our evolving media businesses. He's been one of our key legal partners for many years, and we're eager to have him join us on the senior management team," said Rich Boehne, Scripps’ executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Boehne will become president and CEO of E.W. Scripps when the separation is done.