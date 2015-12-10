Scripps Launches Content Studio for Advertisers

Increasing its activity in the branded content space, Scripps Networks Interactive said it is launching a new unit that will create digital material for advertisers.

Scripps Lifestyle Studios will develop compelling experiences across multiple platforms including social media, apps, websites and third-party digital media outlets, the company said.

The new unit will be led by senior VP and general manger Vikki Neil.

“This new creative hub will enable us to achieve significant additional scale across all digital platforms, and build on our leadership position in lifestyle content,” said Burton Jablin, COO, Scripps Networks Interactive. “The linear content we produce across our television networks is an essential element of the media plans of brands that want to reach large upscale adult audiences. With the creation of the Scripps Lifestyle Studios, we are making moves to ensure that we deliver that same audience across the broadest possible range of our own platforms and those of our partners.”

Scripps Lifestyle Studios will operate physical locations through the Food Network Kitchen in New York, and the HGTV Studio in Knoxville, Tenn.

“Advertisers turn to us because of our unmatched ability to deliver high-quality audiences who want ideas, information and inspiration about home, food and travel,” said Neil. “With the Scripps Lifestyle Studios, we’re going to be able to reach even more people with high quality original content designed specifically for the platform on which it is delivered.”

Scripps Lifestyle Studios' management team also includes former Martha Stewart Living executive Deb Puchalla as VP of content development, and digital advertising specialist Traci Topham as senior VP of Scripps Lifestyle Studios client solutions, executive VP of digital. Tamara Franklin, heads Scripps Networks Interactive’s digital business. Executive VP of digital ad sales, Beth Lawrence, heads digital advertising sales