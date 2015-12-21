Scripps Launches Channels for Apple TV Viewers

Scripps Networks Interactive said it launched HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel on Apple TV.

Apple TV viewers who authenticate that they have subscriptions with pay-TV distributors will be able to access programming on demand or watch a live streams of those networks.

“Our aim is to meet our fans and viewers wherever they are,” said Henry Ahn, president of content distribution and marketing for Scripps Networks Interactive. “Our expert and aspirational programming inspires millions of consumers every day, and we want to continue to deliver that content across the broadest possible range of our own platforms and those of our partners.”

Apple has been heavily marketing its Apple TV product on network and cable channels and in other media including out of home.