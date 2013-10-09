Scripps’ John Lansing Hired As CTAM CEO

John F. Lansing will be the next CTAM president and CEO, following his recent retirement as president of Scripps Networks Interactive's operating division, the cable marketing organization said.

Current CTAM CEO Char Beales will retire at year end, as previously announced.

"John guided Scripps Networks through a transformation that defined the lifestyle media genre and set the stage for today's multiplatform content world," David Juliano, chair of the CTAM Board of Directors, said in a release. "In the past two years, CTAM has succeeded in significantly adapting its model to meet the members' changing need for a cable business marketing organization. John's proven ability to unify diverse perspectives and lead organizational change is precisely what's needed now to build on that success."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.