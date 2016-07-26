Scripps, Cox Stations Set to Launch Katz Networks

Katz Broadcasting said that E.W. Scripps, Cox Media and other station owners have signed up to launch the digital multicast networks Grit, Escape and Laff.

The additions bring Grit, aimed at men, to 93% of the U.S., and Escape, which targets women, and comedy-focused Laff to 85%.

"The footprints of Escape, Grit and Laff continue to expand and we value the ongoing commitment the industry has made to our networks," said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer for Katz Broadcasting.

Scripps is launching Escape on WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee, and Grit on WRTV in Indianapolis.

Cox is launching Escape on WFTV in Orlando.

Midwest Television is launching Grit on KFMB-TV, San Diego.

Morris Network's WTVQ-TV in Lexington is launching Laff and its WDEF-TV in Chattanooga and WMGT-TV in Macon, Ga., will launch escape.

Cordillia Communications is launching Escape on KVOA-TV, Tucson, Laff on KSBY-TV, Santa Barbara, Calif., and Grit on KOAA-TV, Colorado Springs, KATC-TV, Lafayette, La., KRIS-TV, Corpus Christi; KTVQ-TV, Billings, Mont., KXZLF/KBZK-TV, Butte, Mont., KPAX-TV, in Missoula, Mont., and KRTV, in Great Falls, Mont.

Holston Valley Broadcasting is carrying Katz networks on two stations in the Tennessee Tri-Cities market, Escape on WKPT-TV; and Grit and Laff on WAPK-TV.