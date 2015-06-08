Scott Rudin Signs First-Look Deal With Fox Networks Group

Prolific producer Scott Rudin has signed a three-year first-look deal with Fox Networks Group.

The three-year deal will see Rudin and his Scott Rudin Productions develop projects for the Fox broadcast network and cablers FX and National Geographic. Projects developed for Fox will be produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and those developed for FX Networks and National Geographic Channel will be produced by FX Productions.

“Scott is an extraordinary creative producer and we are thrilled he is choosing to bring his unique passion for storytelling and storytellers to Fox's unique portfolio of studios and channels,” said Peter Rice, chairman & CEO of Fox Networks Group.

Known predominantly for his films including Ex Machina, Top Five, Inherent Vice, Captain Phillips and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Rudin served as an executive producer for a pair of HBO series in The Newsroom and Silicon Valley, which were developed under a previous pact with the pay cabler.

“Peter Rice has been a close collaborator and great friend for years; I’ve had the luck of partnering with Peter on many projects—and I’ve never gone wrong following his lead,” said Rudin. “He’s put together an amazing team of executives at Fox, and I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity.”