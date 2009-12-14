Scott Returns To ESPN As Studio Analyst

Former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA head coach Byron Scott will join ESPN as a studio analyst in January, the network announced Monday. Scott previously served as an analyst for the network during the 2003-04 NBA season.

"Byron has excelled in every professional endeavor and we know his success will carry over to his on-air role," said ESPN Executive VP of Production Norby Williamson. "We welcome him back. His experience and passion for the game will resonate with our fans."

Scott coached the New Orleans Hornets from 2005-09, winning NBA Coach of the Year in 2008. Prior to that, he coached the New Jersey Nets from 2000-04, leading the team to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. During his playing career, Scott won three NBA championships with the Lakers in the mid-to-late 1980s.