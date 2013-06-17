Scott Pioli Joins NBC's 'Football Night in America'
Former NFL front office executive Scott Pioli has joined
NBC's Football Night in America, the network announced Monday.
Along with contributing to NBC's NFL pregame studio show,
Pioli will appear on NBCSN's Pro Football Talk on Mondays during the
season.
Pioli won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots as
their head of player personnel, and most recently was the general manager of
the Kansas City Chiefs. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore
Ravens and New York Jets.
"Scott is an intelligent, articulate and
well-respected NFL front office veteran, who brings a new element to our NFL
coverage," said Sam Flood, executive producer, NBC Sports and NBCSN.
"We are thrilled to welcome him to our team. His front-office voice will
complement those of our former head coach, former players, and NFL
Insiders."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.