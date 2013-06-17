Scott Pioli Joins NBC's 'Football Night in America'

Former NFL front office executive Scott Pioli has joined

NBC's Football Night in America, the network announced Monday.





Along with contributing to NBC's NFL pregame studio show,

Pioli will appear on NBCSN's Pro Football Talk on Mondays during the

season.





Pioli won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots as

their head of player personnel, and most recently was the general manager of

the Kansas City Chiefs. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore

Ravens and New York Jets.





"Scott is an intelligent, articulate and

well-respected NFL front office veteran, who brings a new element to our NFL

coverage," said Sam Flood, executive producer, NBC Sports and NBCSN.

"We are thrilled to welcome him to our team. His front-office voice will

complement those of our former head coach, former players, and NFL

Insiders."