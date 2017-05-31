Scott Pelley Signing Off as 'CBS Evening News' Anchor

Scott Pelley is leaving his position as anchor of CBS Evening News, going full time to 60 Minutes.

Anthony Mason will be the interim anchor on the newscast, according to an insider with knowledge of CBS News’ plans. He’s currently on assignment and won’t step into the interim anchor role immediately.

Pelley will continue to anchor the evening news for the near term.



“Scott brought the best values of 60 Minutes to the CBS Evening News, and we thank him for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years,” said David Rhodes, president of CBS News. “The milestone 50th season of 60 Minutes requires Scott’s full contribution, and we look forward to important reporting from him for many years to come.”

Pelley took over the evening news anchor role in June 2011, succeeding Katie Couric.

He joined CBS News as a reporter in 1989 and was the network's chief White House correspondent before joining the staff of 60 Minutes in 2004. He has continued his work at 60 Minutes while also serving as evening news anchor and speaks of his 60 Minutes assignments with considerable pride.



“Scott's work over many years at 60 Minutes has been extraordinary. So has his dedication to consequential reporting,” said Jeff Fager, executive producer of 60 Minutes. “It is exciting for all of us, and good for our viewers, that he will be focusing all of his efforts on 60 Minutes.”



Pelley thanked his Evening News colleagues for six years with the broadcast. “I find my heart filled with gratitude for the opportunity to know you, humility, in light of your sacrifices, and hope for the future of journalism because of the standards you live by,” Pelley said. “CBS has been great to me for nearly 30 years. I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude.”