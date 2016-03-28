Scott Pelley to Receive Cronkite Award

Scott Pelley, who followed in the large footsteps of iconic CBS Evening News anchor Walter Cronkite, will receive Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Pelley has been anchor (and managing editor) of the broadcast since 2011.

“CBS News, for many, is synonymous with Walter Cronkite. ASU and this award continue the best values of the Cronkite legacy,” said CBS News president David Rhodes in a statement. “We are so pleased that the journalism school recognizes the continuation of this important legacy through the impressive work Scott Pelley is doing for our audiences every day.”

Pelley will receive the award from ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication Nov. 21 at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix hotel and will anchor the Evening News that evening from ASU's downtown Phoenix campus.