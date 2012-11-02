Scott Pelley to Lead CBS News' Election Night Coverage
CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley will lead CBS News'
seven hours of reporting on Election Night Nov. 6 from the CBS Broadcast Center
in New York.
CBS News will use eight studios and three control rooms for
its coverage running from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with Bob Schieffer, Norah O'Donnell
and John Dickerson joining Pelley in Studio 47.
Byron Pitts will report from 60 Minutes' Studio 33 using
virtual reality models of the House and Senate to illustrate key races and
Anthony Mason will be in CBS This Morning's Studio 57 to deliver exit-polling
data.
Jan Crawford will report from Romney campaign headquarters
in Boston and Nancy Cordes from Obama's in Chicago. Other CBS News
correspondents will be stationed in key battleground states including Dean
Reynolds in Ohio, Anna Werner in Nevada, Elaine Quijano in Florida, Barry Petersen
in Colorado and Wyatt Andrews in Virginia.
