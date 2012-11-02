Scott Pelley to Lead CBS News' Election Night Coverage

CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley will lead CBS News'

seven hours of reporting on Election Night Nov. 6 from the CBS Broadcast Center

in New York.

CBS News will use eight studios and three control rooms for

its coverage running from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with Bob Schieffer, Norah O'Donnell

and John Dickerson joining Pelley in Studio 47.

Byron Pitts will report from 60 Minutes' Studio 33 using

virtual reality models of the House and Senate to illustrate key races and

Anthony Mason will be in CBS This Morning's Studio 57 to deliver exit-polling

data.

Jan Crawford will report from Romney campaign headquarters

in Boston and Nancy Cordes from Obama's in Chicago. Other CBS News

correspondents will be stationed in key battleground states including Dean

Reynolds in Ohio, Anna Werner in Nevada, Elaine Quijano in Florida, Barry Petersen

in Colorado and Wyatt Andrews in Virginia.