Scott Named ABC News White House Correspondent

Reporter Rachel Scott has been named a White House and D.C. correspondent for ABC News.



Scott covered the Trump impeachment trial and was the network's Trump campaign "imbued," covering nearly every rally. She also covered the protests in Washington following the death of George Floyd and has reported on the COVID-19's particularly heavy toll on diverse communities.



"She is an exceptional reporter with an unwavering dedication to great journalism, keen ability to handle fast-breaking news and considerable skills for juggling multiple assignments," said ABC News president James Goldston in a note to staff about the promotion.



Scott joined the network in 2016 as a production associate at ABC News Live, working both as a producer for GMA Digital and as an on-air correspondent for ABC affiliate WTNH-TV New Haven.



She moved to Washington in 2019 as a producer on the White House team.