Scott McClellan Adds The Daily Show to Media Dance Card

Having appeared on many of the news programs, including Countdown with Keith Olbermann and CBS Evening News with Katie Couric, former White House press secretary Scott McClellan is heading to America’s most popular fake news show.

McClellan will be a guest on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart Monday night, less than one week after excerpts from his book, What Happened:Inside the Bush White House and Washington's Culture of Deception, were leaked online, starting the media blitz.

The interview will likely strike a different tone than McClellan’s last appearance on The Daily Show in January 2007. While he defended President Bush and Vice President Cheney in the interview with Stewart, McClellan did address with some frankness the Valerie Plame leak, saying that when he asked Karl Rove and Lewis “Scooter” Libby if they were involved in the leak, they said no.

“I made sure to say, ‘Those individuals assured me they were not involved in this,’ and that’s the way I framed that intentionally. I put the burden on them, and I think the press understood that,” McClellan told Stewart.

On his book tour, McClellan has said his role in the Plame investigation was one of the biggest factors in him leaving the White House.