Scott Felenstein Leaves Discovery to Join National CineMedia

Longtime Discovery Communications ad sales executive Scott Felenstein has joined National CineMedia as executive VP and chief revenue officer.

Felenstein is starting at NCM, which sells ads that run in movie theaters, in time for the 2017-18 upfront season.

“Scott is a highly knowledgeable expert in the advertising, digital media and television broadcast industries with more than 25 years of experience in sales management, business development, marketing and agency relations, which will be crucial as we continue to ramp up our competition for media dollars in the premium video and digital media marketplace,” said Cliff Marks, president of National CineMedia. “He’s a dynamic manager who truly understands what motivates both media buyers and sellers, and he’s just the person to help inspire our NCM team to new heights as we evolve to become not just the best cinema network in the country, but a leading media company as well.”

Felenstein spent 17 years at Discovery, most recently serving as executive VP, national advertising sales, under Ben Price, Discovery’s new ad sales president.

Before joining Discovery, Felenstein held positions in digital ad sales at Excite@Home and as an account executive at CBS Sports. He began his career at ad agencies Ogilvy & Mather and Bozell, Kenyon, Jacobs and Eckhardt.