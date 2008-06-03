Scollard-Taplett Heads Up WPBF

Caroline Scollard-Taplett is the new vice president and general manager at WPBF West Palm Beach, Fla.

She was previously general sales manager at the Hearst-Argyle Television station and joined WPBF in 1994 as national sales manager.

“Her accomplishments in sales management, her extensive experience in the local market and her first-hand knowledge of WPBF’s operations have prepared her well for this new management opportunity,” Hearst-Argyle president and CEO David Barrett said. “We are confident that she will lead our team at WPBF to further growth in ratings, revenue and profitability, and we are delighted that we have filled this position from within our company.”

The GM position opened up when longtime WPBF boss Viki Regan resigned in late April. She recently resurfaced atop E.W. Scripps’ WEWS Cleveland.

The ABC outlet came in fourth in 2006, according to BIA Financial Network.