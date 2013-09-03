Sciutto Named CNN National Security Correspondent

Jim Sciutto, former ABC senior foreign correspondent, has joined CNN as chief national security correspondent.

Sciutto will be based in Washington. "Jim's vast experience reporting firsthand from around the globe will provide viewers with rich perspective on important stories domestically and abroad," said CNN Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist.

Sciutto comes to CNN from the State Department, where he has been chief of staff and senior advisor to U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke.

His resume also includes a stint with PBS.

It is a new beat for CNN, although foreign affairs correspondent Jill Dougherty is exiting CNN at year's end according to a CNN spokesperson.