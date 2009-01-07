Science Channel Inks Deal With Physicist Michio Kaku

The Science Channel has signed a multi-year agreement with theoretical physicist Dr. Michio Kaku. As part of the deal, the Discovery-owned network will produce a 10-part series based on his New York Times bestselling book Physics of the Impossible and has exclusive television rights to Kaku’s other works for adaptation in series and specials.



In addition, Kaku will become the host of “Sci Q Sundays,” the Sunday programming block that explores scientific news and topics.



With the Science Channel deal, Kaku will exclusively present longform content on the network, forgoing hosting opportunities on other channels. Kaku is no stranger to television, having served as host on Discovery Channel miniseries 2057 and the BBC documentary Time. He has also appeared on History Channel’s The Universe, Larry King Live, Nightline, and a number of other specials and news programs.



“Science Channel is excited to feature Dr. Kaku as a cornerstone of our new programming initiative,” said Clark Bunting, president and general manager, Discovery Emerging Networks. “In addition to being an accomplished leader in the field of physics, including as the co-founder of string field theory, Dr. Kaku is also an exceptional communicator who can make the most complex science theory or topic fun. He has a joy for all things science and his enthusiasm is infectious.”