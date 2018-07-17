Science Channel Debuts ‘Robot Wars’ Aug. 8

Robot fighting series Robot Wars starts on Science Channel Aug. 8. Forty of the top robot combat teams from around the world will compete. The robot teams battle it out against each other, and also must avoid the House Robots, which are three times heavier than the competition’s robots. Sir Killalot, Matilda, Shunt and Dead Metal represent the House Robots.

“The mind-blowing metallic mayhem of Robot Wars stretches the laws of physics and engineering to their limits,” said Marc Etkind, general manager, Science Channel. “This incredibly fun take on robot fighting showcases some of the world’s brightest and most innovative bot-builders.”

Robot Wars aired from 1998 to 2004 on BBC2 before returning to the network in 2016. It is produced by Mentorn Scotland and SJP Media. Christine Nussbaum is the producer for Science Channel.

Another robot fighting series, Battlebots, debuted on Discovery in May, with retooled episodes airing on sister network Science Channel days later.

Science Channel is part of Discovery, Inc.