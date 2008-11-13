Sci Fi Renews 'Sanctuary'

Sanctuary, which started life as a series of independent webisodes before getting picked up to series by Sci Fi, will be returning for a second season, the network says.

Sci Fi has given a 13 episode order for season two of the series, which follows Dr. Helen Magnus, who holds the secret to a clandestine population that lives among humans.

The Oct. 3 premiere of Sanctuary was the network’s most watched since Eureka in July, 2006.

“Sci Fi will continue to trail blaze the television landscape by further exploring the many worlds of Sanctuary through its unique green screen environments,” said Mark Stern, executive VP of original programming for Sci Fi, announcing the pickup. “Technology and great storytelling makes Sanctuary a fantastic addition to Sci Fi’s 2009 lineup.”