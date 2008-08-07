Sci Fi Orders Battlestar Galactica Movie

Sci Fi Channel ordered up a two-hour Battlestar Galactica movie, set to debut in 2009 following the conclusion of the popular science-fiction series.

Universal Studios Home Entertainment will release a DVD of the movie shortly after its premiere on Sci Fi.

The movie will take place before the events of Galactica, with Cylons dealing with survivors following an attempt at wiping out the human race. Michael Trucco, Aaron Douglas and Dean Stockwell of Galactica will join the movie’s cast, with additional actors to be announced later.

Sci Fi will begin production on the movie at the end of the summer.