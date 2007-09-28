Sci Fi Channel Picks Up New Seasons of Destination Truth, Eureka

Sci Fi Channel picked up a third season of Eureka and a second season of Destination Truth.

The network ordered 13 new episodes of Eureka, its most-watched original program. Set to begin production early next year, Sci Fi is planning a summer-2008 debut for the third season.

Destination Truth got an order for six new episodes, also set to debut in 2008. The program follows host Josh Gates as he explores unexplained mysteries across the globe.

"Eureka rose to an even higher creative level in its sophomore season, combining entertaining, compelling stories with deeper character development and great cast chemistry. And clearly, the audience noticed, bringing millions of new viewers to the channel," executive vice president of original programming Mark Stern said in a statement.

"Destination Truth with Josh Gates proved to be a great addition to our Wednesday-night lineup and the perfect companion piece for Ghost Hunters,” he added.

In other Sci Fi news, the network promoted Adam Stotsky to executive VP, global brand strategy and market development. He had been senior VP, marketing and creative.

In his new role, Stotsky will lead the network’s brand, marketing and creative efforts, as well as working closely with the NBC Universal International division on the creation of the global branding for Sci Fi’s launch of new local television channels across Europe, Asia and Latin America.