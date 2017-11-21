Sci-Fi Anthology Series ‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’ Debuts on Amazon Jan. 12

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, a sci-fi anthology series, debuts on Amazon Friday, Jan. 12. The stories are based on the short stories of author Dick. There are ten episodes in the first season.

Says Amazon, “While the stories may be worlds apart, central to each is the poignant and warm exploration of the importance and significance of humanity. From five to 5000 years in the future, each compelling tale will both illustrate Philip K. Dick's prophetic vision and celebrate the enduring appeal of the prized sci-fi novelist’s work.”

Dick’s writing also inspired Amazon series The Man in the High Castle, which will begin its third season in 2018.

“We’re excited to share the fantastical world of Philip K. Dick as it’s never been experienced before,” said Brad Beale, VP, worldwide TV content acquisition, Amazon Prime Video. “With the combined creative genius behind this series, as well as the stellar cast and visually compelling locations, every episode of this sci-fi anthology is sure to be an entertaining experience for our Prime members.”

Cast includes Steve Buscemi, Bryan Cranston, Greg Kinnear, Maura Tierney, Janelle Monae, Terrence Howard and Anna Paquin.

Philip K. Dick’sElectric Dreams is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions and Michael Dinner of Rooney McP Productions, alongside Bryan Cranston and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment, Isa Dick Hackett, Kalen Egan and Christopher Tricarico of Electric Shepherd Productions, David Kanter and Matt DeRoss of Anonymous Content Entertainment, Lila Rawlings and Marigo Kehoe of Left Bank Pictures and Don Kurt and Kate DiMento, in association with Sony Pictures Television.