Schwartz, Schwaid Upped at NBC Universal Television Stations

KNSD San Diego general manager Phyllis Schwartz was named executive vice president, news, promotion and original content for the NBC Universal Television Stations.

At the same time, Steve Schwaid was appointed to the new position of senior VP, strategic growth initiatives at the NBC-owned stations.

Both report to NBC U Television Stations president John Wallace.

Schwartz will be responsible for local content at the O&Os, including news, digital, original programming and on-air promotion. She’ll continue to be based in San Diego.

Schwaid will focus on developing new ways to maximize content sharing and growth opportunities across the various news divisions companywide.

Wallace cited Schwartz’s “broad range of knowledge about local television news” and said Schwaid’s “passion for the news business is unparalleled.”

NBC U owns 10 NBC affiliates, including WNBC New York and WCAU Philadelphia.